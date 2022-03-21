Concord Wealth Partners Has $122,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $479.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

