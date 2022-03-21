Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $153.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

