Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

COF opened at $138.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average of $152.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $121.21 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

