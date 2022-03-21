Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 287.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in MetLife were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 940,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,791,000 after acquiring an additional 552,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

