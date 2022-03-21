Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1,117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

VBK opened at $248.33 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.50 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

