Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 3,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46.

