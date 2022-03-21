Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,425 shares of company stock worth $109,692. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

