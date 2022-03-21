Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.40. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 139.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.