Comparing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and GlobalFoundries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.34 $1.50 billion $8.32 16.25 GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 6.20 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and GlobalFoundries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 9 11 0 2.55 GlobalFoundries 0 1 14 0 2.93

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $195.72, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 27.18% 30.57% 20.44% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats GlobalFoundries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

