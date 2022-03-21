Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) will post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ELP opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 95.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 56.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

