Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 277 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10,375.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 107,072 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $11.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $251.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

