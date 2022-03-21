Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 278,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.