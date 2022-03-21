Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 90 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.53. The company had a trading volume of 695,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,167. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

