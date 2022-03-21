Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 33,772 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,293,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.65. 19,614,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

