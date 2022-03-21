Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

