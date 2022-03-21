Comerica Bank Sells 1,999 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in argenx were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of argenx stock opened at $309.91 on Monday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.