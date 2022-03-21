Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Mizuho raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

