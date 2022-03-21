Comerica Bank Has $342,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,134,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $44.64 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19.

