Comerica Bank Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $14.18 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ASAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

