Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMCO stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,951. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $56.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.