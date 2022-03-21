Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

BLOK opened at $34.08 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

