Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $440.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.50. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

