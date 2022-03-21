Color Platform Hits 24 Hour Volume of $337.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $612,293.48 and $337.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,964.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.18 or 0.00796241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00205562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00027883 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

