Codex DNA (DNAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $10.36 on Monday. Codex DNA has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codex DNA by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Codex DNA by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 587,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Codex DNA by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

