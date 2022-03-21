Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $198,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.