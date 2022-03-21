Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $643,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth $9,872,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 161,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $8.70 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

