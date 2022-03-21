Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $131.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

