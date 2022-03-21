Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

