Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.76 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

