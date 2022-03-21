Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,401,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,472,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cielo Waste Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$218.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Cielo Waste Solutions ( CVE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

