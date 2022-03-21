Chicago Capital LLC Has $40.24 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $3,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $300.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day moving average is $310.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

