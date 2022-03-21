Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

