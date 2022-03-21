ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

