Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 72,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $286.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.87 and a 200 day moving average of $365.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

