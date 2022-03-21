CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$128.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$104.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$105.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.09. CGI has a 12 month low of C$99.26 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

