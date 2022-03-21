Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

