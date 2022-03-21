Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CWR opened at GBX 736 ($9.57) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 934.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 481.20 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

