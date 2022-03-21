Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

