Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $40.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $200.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $200.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.86 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $222.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 54,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,479. The company has a market cap of $802.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.