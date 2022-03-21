Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $96.74 on Monday. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

