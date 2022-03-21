Carnival Co. & (CUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.56) to GBX 1,422 ($18.49) in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 74.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

