Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

