Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,439 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

BSJM opened at $22.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

