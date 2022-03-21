Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 199,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

