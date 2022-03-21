Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $545,000 in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

