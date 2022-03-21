Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

NYSE:TFC opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

