Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Enbridge by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 32,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

