Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $340.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $282.43 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

