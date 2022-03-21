Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

