Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 7,006 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,847,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,091 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

